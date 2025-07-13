Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ATESH Agent Destroys The Chechen Unit's Vehicle In Mariupol

2025-07-13 08:04:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced by the ATESH movement on Facebook, accompanied by a related video.

“An ATESH agent successfully carried out a sabotage operation and destroyed a vehicle of the Akhmat unit servicemen in Mariupol. The operation took place at night, and our agent managed to escape while the visiting mercenaries slept in someone else's house,” the ATESH statement said.

Read also: Seven killed, nine wounded in Russian attacks on Donetsk Region over past day

As reported by Ukrinform, guerrillas in temporarily occupied Crimea earlier sabotaged a section of railway used by Russian forces to transport military equipment and personnel.

Photo: screenshot from video, illustrative

