Night Attack On Kherson: Number Of Injured Rises To Three
“A Kherson resident sought medical help after coming under attack by a Russian drone at night. As a result of the enemy's attack, a 72-year-old man sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his thigh,” the statement reads.
Doctors provided the injured man with necessary medical assistance. He will continue treatment on an outpatient basis.Read also: Enemy shells Sumy Region with MLRS, one person injured
As reported by Ukrinform earlier, Russian forces shelled Bilozerka in the Kherson Region with artillery, injuring a man.
Photo: Kherson Regional Military Administration
