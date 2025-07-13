Night Attack On Kherson: Number Of Injured Rises To Three

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“A Kherson resident sought medical help after coming under attack by a Russian drone at night. As a result of the enemy's attack, a 72-year-old man sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his thigh,” the statement reads.

Doctors provided the injured man with necessary medical assistance. He will continue treatment on an outpatient basis.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, Russian forces shelled Bilozerka in the Kherson Region with artillery, injuring a man.

