Night Attack On Kherson: Number Of Injured Rises To Three


2025-07-13 08:04:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“A Kherson resident sought medical help after coming under attack by a Russian drone at night. As a result of the enemy's attack, a 72-year-old man sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his thigh,” the statement reads.

Doctors provided the injured man with necessary medical assistance. He will continue treatment on an outpatient basis.

Read also: Enemy shells Sumy Region with MLRS, one person injured

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, Russian forces shelled Bilozerka in the Kherson Region with artillery, injuring a man.

Photo: Kherson Regional Military Administration

