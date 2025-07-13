New Direction For Azerbaijani Gas: Strategic Entry Into The Middle East Energy Market

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan is increasingly strengthening its position in the international arena every year thanks to gas exports and successes in the energy sector.

Gas exports, which until now have been directed mainly to European countries, are now expanding to a new direction - the Middle East. The discussion of gas supplies to Syria and the restoration of technical infrastructure indicates that this process has entered a real phase.

Today, Azerbaijan exports gas to 12 countries.

These supplies are mainly carried out via the Southern Gas Corridor. With the emergence of the Middle East route, Syria will become the 13th country on this list. This means a significant expansion of the geography of Azerbaijani gas exports and further strengthening of energy diplomacy.

The Türkiye-Syria gas pipeline has already been restored, and the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Syria is technically possible. Although the Syria-Jordan gas pipeline was damaged during the war, it can be restored. The restoration of the pipeline opens up prospects for the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Jordan, and from there to Egypt and other North African countries.

At the same time, Syria's geostrategic position – access to the Mediterranean Sea and the Middle East – could turn it into a transit country. Thus, Azerbaijani gas could be exported not only to Syria, but also to countries such as Egypt, Jordan and even Lebanon.

Azerbaijan has long served as an "energy bridge," and that function could now expand, turning the country into a key energy link between the West and the Middle East.

Türkiye has already become an energy hub and a key transit country for Azerbaijani gas to the Middle East. This has further strengthened the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Azerbaijan is in a phase of rapid development not only in terms of gas exports, but also in terms of electricity exports.

The potential of "green" energy is growing (especially in Karabakh and Nakhchivan). With the restoration of regional networks, Azerbaijan can become an exporter of electricity to the Middle East. This is also a strategic advantage in terms of diversification.

Exporting gas and other energy resources to the Middle East will increase Azerbaijan's government revenues. A reliable and sustainable source of supply makes Azerbaijan even more attractive to new markets, especially to regions facing energy crises. Against the backdrop of increased gas exports, investment opportunities for SOCAR and its partner companies are expanding.

For Azerbaijani gas, the Middle East direction means not only geographical expansion, but also strengthening geopolitical influence, diversifying sources of income and contributing to energy security. At the center of this strategy is turning Syria into a buyer and transit country for gas. Today, Azerbaijan is becoming a country capable of making a significant contribution not only to the energy security of Europe, but also to the energy stability of the Middle East.