North Korea, Russia Forge Stronger Strategic Ties
(MENAFN) North Korea and Russia on Saturday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their bilateral relationship, aiming to elevate it into what they described as “eternal strategic relations,” while pledging unwavering support for each other’s national interests.
This pledge was made during the second round of strategic talks held in the coastal city of Wonsan, according to local media, which cited a press release issued the previous day. Present at the meeting were North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
The statement noted that the discussions centered on pressing practical matters related to the rapid advancement of DPRK-Russia relations.
According to the release, both nations reaffirmed their determination to fully implement the principles and provisions outlined in their treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership. The goal, the statement emphasized, is to transform their historically close relationship into a permanent strategic alliance.
The ministers also reiterated their shared intent to strengthen cooperation on the global stage, particularly in defending national sovereignty, maintaining territorial integrity, and upholding international justice, the release continued.
Media quoted the statement as saying, “The Russian side ... expressed its firm support for the DPRK side in its just efforts for defending the state security and the sovereign right.”
According to the statement, the DPRK expressed wholehearted support for all actions taken by the Russian government to address the underlying causes of the Ukraine conflict and to safeguard its national sovereignty, security interests, and territorial integrity.
The two foreign ministers also agreed that their assessments of the current international climate are unanimous. They vowed to “coordinate the common stand while further heightening vigilance against the hostile forces' hegemony-oriented moves for aggression getting more undisguised worldwide and boosting strategic communication.”
Additionally, on the same day, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Lavrov, who was visiting the country at the invitation of the DPRK’s Foreign Ministry, media reported.
