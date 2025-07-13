Enemy Drones Strike Samar City In Dnipropetrovsk Region

As reported by Ukrinform, Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram .

“Enemy drones attacked the city of Samary. Infrastructure was damaged. Details are being clarified,” the statement reads.

Russian guided bomb hits house in Dnipropetrovsk Region, killing woman

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, a fire in an educational institution caused by a Russian attack was extinguished .

Photo: unsplash