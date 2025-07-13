Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enemy Drones Strike Samar City In Dnipropetrovsk Region

Enemy Drones Strike Samar City In Dnipropetrovsk Region


2025-07-13 07:05:41
As reported by Ukrinform, Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram .

“Enemy drones attacked the city of Samary. Infrastructure was damaged. Details are being clarified,” the statement reads.

Read also: Russian guided bomb hits house in Dnipropetrovsk Region, killing woman

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, a fire in an educational institution caused by a Russian attack was extinguished .

Photo: unsplash

