Autopsy Technician Urges People To Avoid THESE Six Things After Revealing How Others Died
In a viral video, Dolly shared that while assisting forensic pathologists across multiple states, she has encountered a few completely preventable deaths.
Based on real-life cases, Dolly's cautionary list includes behaviours most people wouldn't think twice about, until it's too late.Here are 6 things an autopsy technician would NEVER DO: Also Read | This CEO has no fixed-income investments, and has never done an SIP Eat steak in old age
“You can't chew anymore!” Dolly said choking on a steak is a common cause of death among elderly people who“choke and die” on it.Not wearing a helmet, protective clothing
Dolly said helmets and protective clothing go a long way in keeping a motorcyclist alive. She likened the aftermath of a motorcycle crash without protective clothing to being scraped across a cheese grater.
“When you hit that pavement...You are the cheese.”Not invest in a quality car jack
“If I were underneath a car, I'm not going to trust the $6.99 equipment.”
Urging people to invest in a quality car jack, Dolly said,“Your life is worth more than that.”Also Read | Ashish Chanchlani lost 40 kgs while enjoying Gulab Jamuns | Here's how Use provocative phrases
Warning against jokingly daring someone to harm you with phrases like,“What are you going to do, stab me?” Dolly said,“They are going to shoot and/or stab you.”
“Don't say that. That's stupid.”Wear loose clothing near machinery
Dolly said that small oversights, such as untied shoelaces or loose sleeves, can lead to horrific accidents. Citing the example of degloving, where skin is forcibly torn from the body, Dolly said,“If you Google what degloving is, you'll know why I said that.”Also Read | Radhika Yadav's autopsy report reveals four bullets hit tennis player Lean into washing machines
Dolly said that a surprisingly common cause of accidental death is positional asphyxia, a condition where a person's body position prevents them from breathing properly.
She said that she has seen multiple cases in which individuals, often shorter in stature, become trapped when reaching too far into top-loading washers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment