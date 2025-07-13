Car Accident Lawyer, Dean Weitzman Of Myphillylawyer Featured In OK! Magazine For His Work On Mild Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Dean I. Weitzman, a top-rated car accident lawyer in Philadelphia , managing partner at MyPhillyLawyer and host of the popular Court Radio legal show, is featured on OK! Magazine's website in a profile that highlights his efforts to bring public attention to the“invisible” injuries sustained in car accidents, especially mild traumatic brain injuries, or mTBIs.

Weitzman, who has recovered more than $1 billion for his clients, separates himself from other personal injury attorneys by focusing on injuries that aren't always obvious after a wreck. He told OK!,“The word 'mild' is a misnomer, because there's nothing mild about an injury that can change the course of a life.”

The feature explains that although mTBIs often result in no visible signs or noticeable loss of consciousness, up to half of all patients fail to return to their pre-injury health even six months post-accident.

In his role at MyPhillyLawyer, Weitzman is recognized for meticulously reviewing medical records, correlating client symptoms with current scientific research, and holding insurers and medical providers accountable when they dismiss non-visible trauma. The OK! story notes that motor-vehicle accidents remain one of the leading causes of TBIs in the U.S., with mild cases often overlooked by both clinicians and insurers.

Over the years, Weitzman has expanded his influence well beyond the courtroom. He is a familiar public face in greater Philadelphia thanks to MyPhillyLawyer's billboards, buses and TV ads. Through Court Radio, he provides access to legal information for individuals who otherwise might have no avenue to consult an attorney.

MyPhillyLawyer continues to champion clients whose injuries are too often dismissed or misunderstood, with a focus on securing justice for those suffering from conditions that aren't always visible, like mild traumatic brain injuries.

As the OK! Magazine story explains, Dean Weitzman's work underscores that his fight is not just for fair compensation, but for recognition, respect and healing for those whose suffering remains unseen.

