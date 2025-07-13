Marathi-Hindi Row: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Allegedly Beaten In Maharashtra's Palghar Over Disrespecting Language (WATCH)

In a disturbing incident in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a migrant auto-rickshaw driver was beaten in broad daylight allegedly by workers from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

The attack reportedly happened near Virar station, where the driver was earlier filmed in a heated argument with a local youth over the use of the Marathi language.

Auto driver is beaten by Shivsena and MNS workers for disrespecting the Marathi language...#MarathiNews #marathilanguagerow #Virar#palghar #MBVVpolice @Dev_Fadnavis @DGPMaharashtra twitter/mxkPYUES4L

- Indrajeet chaubey (@indrajeet8080) July 13, 2025

Video of confrontation goes viral

The entire episode began a few days ago when a video went viral on social media. In the video, the driver was seen yelling at a man and refusing to speak Marathi. Instead, he insisted on speaking in Hindi and Bhojpuri.

He was heard saying. "Main Hindi bolunga, main Bhojpuri bolunga. Mujhe Marathi nahi aata hai" (I will speak in Hindi, I will speak in Bhojpuri. I don't know Marathi).

हिंदीत बोलेन, भोजपुरी बोलेन पण मराठीत बोलणार नाही..., विरारच्या परप्रांतीय रिक्षा चालकाची मुजोरी#viralvideo twitter/9bNvcNeiVl

- Saamana Online (@SaamanaOnline) July 9, 2025

This sparked anger among local political groups, who claimed the driver had insulted Marathi pride and culture.

Public assault caught on camera

On Saturday, the situation escalated when a group of Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS supporters, including women, tracked down the driver and beat him in public view.

The assault took place near the same station where the original video was recorded. In new footage, the driver is seen being slapped, punched, and forced to apologise on camera. He is made to say sorry to a man and his sister, who were reportedly involved in the earlier incident and also to the people of Maharashtra.

Sena leader justifies the action

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Virar city chief Uday Jadhav was present during the attack, reported India Today. He openly supported what happened. He said, "Anyone who insults the Marathi language, Maharashtra or the Marathi manoos will be given a reply in the true Shiv Sena style. We made him apologise to those he offended."

Jadhav's statement has further fuelled political and social debate over the use of language and regional identity in Maharashtra.

Police say no complaint filed yet

Despite the incident being widely shared online and drawing attention from across the state, no formal police complaint has been filed yet.

A senior official from the police reportedly told news agency PTI:“We have seen the viral clip and are verifying the facts. But, no one has come forward to file a complaint.”

This has raised questions about law enforcement's role in politically sensitive cases.

Marathi-Hindi row in Maharashtra

This is not the only recent case of language-linked violence in Maharashtra.

On July 1, MNS workers in Bhayander (Thane district) reportedly slapped a food stall owner for not speaking in Marathi. This incident too sparked protests from local traders, who were angry over the use of violence.

In response, MNS and other parties held a counter-rally on July 8 to defend Marathi asmita (Marathi pride). Several members of MNS, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) were detained by police during the protest.