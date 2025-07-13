Cinc Syrskyi Discussed With His Latvian Counterpart Needs Of AFU And Situation On Front Line

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Syrskyi reported this on Facebook.

“I was pleased to welcome the Commander of the National Armed Forces of the Republic of Latvia to Ukraine, who visited, in particular, the eastern operational zone of our troops,” the Commander-in-Chief said.

According to him, "Latvia is one of Ukraine's most loyal allies in helping to repel full-scale Russian aggression. Ukraine will never forget Latvia's willingness to provide military aid amounting to a quarter of a percent of its gross domestic product every year."

Syrskyi expressed his sincere gratitude to Pudans, the government, and the entire Latvian people for their steadfast political support of Ukraine and for providing weapons, military equipment, ammunition, and equipment.

“We particularly appreciate Latvia's accession to the Coalition of the Willing to implement the initiative on the possible deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine to unconditionally guarantee the security of our country,” the commander-in-chief emphasized.

Syrskyi informed his Latvian counterpart about the operational situation on the front lines of the Russian-Ukrainian war and outlined the Ukrainian Armed Forces' requests for further support from NATO partners.

As reported by Ukrinform, Latvia transferred a batch of Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers to the Armed Forces as part of a new military aid package.

Photo: facebook/CinCAFofUkraine