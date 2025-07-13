Interior Minister Orders Reforms To Improve Travel Experience At King Hussein Bridge

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 13 (Petra) -- Minister of Interior Mazen Al-Faraya conducted an inspection of King Hussein Bridge on Sunday, addressing growing complaints over long wait times, booking difficulties, and traveler exploitation.The visit included a meeting with bridge officials and the CEO of the Jordan Express Tourist Transport (JETT), the passenger transport company managing the ticketing system, to assess the challenges facing travelers and propose immediate corrective actions.Al-Faraya emphasized the importance of maintaining the bridge's humanitarian role as a key transit point for Jordanians and Palestinians, and urged all parties to respond promptly and effectively to concerns.Complaints have recently focused on passengers being unable to book tickets for several days in a row, extended waiting times at the bridge, and reports of unofficial intermediaries selling tickets at inflated prices.Officials explained that many passengers arrive at the bridge well before their scheduled departure, creating unnecessary congestion and delays. They also noted flaws in the electronic booking system introduced in June, which allows individuals to purchase unlimited tickets without restrictions. This has enabled some to buy tickets in bulk and resell them at higher prices, often through unofficial channels. In many cases, travelers do not book their tickets themselves, leaving them exposed to fraud and abuse.Al-Faraya instructed JETT and bridge authorities to implement new controls, including limiting the number of tickets a single person can buy and requiring that tickets be issued in the traveler's own name and linked to their passport details. All tickets must feature tamper-proof verification features, and entry to the bridge will be restricted to those carrying valid tickets registered in their names.The minister also directed JETT to transition the VIP service to a fully digital system to eliminate the need for in-person visits and ensure more efficient processing. He stressed the need for upgraded facilities and streamlined procedures that reflect the intended purpose of the service.Officials also reported that a number of individuals frequently use the bridge for purposes unrelated to humanitarian travel, including commercial activities. These repeat crossings, they said, put pressure on the limited daily capacity and slow down service for legitimate travelers. In response, Al-Faraya asked the Ministry of Interior's IT department to identify and restrict such patterns of misuse in cooperation with security agencies.The minister also instructed the Governor of Balqa and the West Balqa Police Director to carry out sustained security operations in the areas surrounding the bridge to crack down on illegal activity and protect travelers from exploitation. In coordination with Al-Shouna Al-Wusta Municipality, plans are underway to rehabilitate the area adjacent to the bridge and establish a designated parking lot to reduce traffic congestion along nearby roads.Following the meeting, Al-Faraya toured the bridge facilities and spoke directly with travelers to hear their concerns. He called for immediate responses to all complaints and confirmed that he would personally follow up on the measures taken to ensure better service for passengers.JETT launched the digital booking platform in June in coordination with the Ministry of Interior. While the move to online ticketing has improved some procedures, recent complaints have prompted renewed oversight and reforms to ensure the bridge continues to serve its humanitarian mission efficiently and fairly.