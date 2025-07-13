Fire On Diesel-Laden Goods Train Doused After Seven Hours, 18 Wagons Gutted

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 13 (IANS) A massive fire that broke out in a diesel-laden goods train near Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu was fully extinguished after nearly seven hours of intense firefighting on Sunday.

The blaze, which erupted around 5.30 a.m., gutted 18 wagons and caused major disruptions on the busy Chennai-Arakkonam rail route. The train was carrying 12.6 lakh litres of diesel in 18 tanker wagons, each loaded with 70,000 litres of fuel.

All 18 wagons were completely destroyed in the fire, resulting in a loss of diesel worth approximately Rs 12 crore.

Dramatic visuals from the site showed the tankers reduced to a row of charred remains. Southern Railway, in a press release, said the fire is believed to have originated in the third wagon as the train was pulling out of Tiruvallur station.

The loco pilot responded by applying emergency brakes, and the station master immediately cut off the overhead electric power. However, the flames spread rapidly up to the 19th wagon, leading to derailments and extensive damage.

Railway officials confirmed that the unaffected 30 wagons and the locomotive were safely detached and moved to a secure location. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Train operations were severely impacted, with at least 12 trains running to and from Chennai Central either cancelled or short-terminated, while several others were diverted.

Stranded passengers were accommodated on alternative transport arranged by the authorities, including Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses.

Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh visited the accident site and reviewed ongoing restoration efforts. The DOWN line towards Bengaluru and Mangaluru via Jolarpettai is expected to be restored soon, officials said.

Meanwhile, three special investigation teams led by the Additional Director General of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have been constituted to probe the exact cause of the fire.

Preliminary assessments are focused on possible technical faults or lapses in safety procedures during fuel transport. The incident has raised serious concerns over the handling of hazardous materials on Indian Railways, prompting calls for a review of safety protocols.