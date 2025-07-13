403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
North Korea Supplies Over 12 Million Artillery Shells to Russia
(MENAFN) North Korea has persistently delivered a substantial number of 152 mm artillery shells—over 12 million rounds—to Russia in support of its military campaign in Ukraine, according to a news agency, which referenced intelligence from South Korea’s military on Sunday.
A document issued by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), and shared with a member of South Korea’s principal opposition party, revealed that an estimated 28,000 containers packed with weapons and artillery rounds were dispatched by North Korea.
“If calculated with 152 mm single shells, (the number of supplied shells) are presumed to have reached more than 12 million,” the DIA, operating under the Defense Ministry, stated.
In late June, South Korean intelligence suggested that North Korea is expected to dispatch additional troops to Russia over the coming two months.
After the signing of a strategic alliance agreement between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang in June 2024, North Korea sent thousands of troops to back Russia in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Russian security chief Shoigu disclosed that 6,000 North Korean personnel would be sent to Russia, comprising 1,000 combat engineers and 5,000 military construction workers.
Their responsibilities would include mine removal and infrastructure rebuilding in the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine.
Earlier in April, South Korea’s intelligence service reported that North Korea likely endured around 4,700 casualties while fighting alongside Russian forces, with 600 of those confirmed to be fatalities.
A document issued by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), and shared with a member of South Korea’s principal opposition party, revealed that an estimated 28,000 containers packed with weapons and artillery rounds were dispatched by North Korea.
“If calculated with 152 mm single shells, (the number of supplied shells) are presumed to have reached more than 12 million,” the DIA, operating under the Defense Ministry, stated.
In late June, South Korean intelligence suggested that North Korea is expected to dispatch additional troops to Russia over the coming two months.
After the signing of a strategic alliance agreement between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang in June 2024, North Korea sent thousands of troops to back Russia in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Russian security chief Shoigu disclosed that 6,000 North Korean personnel would be sent to Russia, comprising 1,000 combat engineers and 5,000 military construction workers.
Their responsibilities would include mine removal and infrastructure rebuilding in the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine.
Earlier in April, South Korea’s intelligence service reported that North Korea likely endured around 4,700 casualties while fighting alongside Russian forces, with 600 of those confirmed to be fatalities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment