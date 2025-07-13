403
Taiwan, US Tariff Discussions Enter Key Stage
(MENAFN) Negotiations between Taiwan and the United States concerning "reciprocal tariffs" implemented by US President Donald Trump have reached a "crucial moment," a senior Taiwanese official stated, according to local media reports on Sunday.
Cheng Li-chiun, a chief negotiator for Taiwan, likened the current stage of talks to “the final inning of a ball game.”
In a statement released by the Cabinet and cited by a news outlet, Cheng emphasized the importance of the ongoing dialogue.
She reaffirmed Taiwan's dedication to safeguarding both its national interests and industrial sectors, while also striving to expand trade relations and strengthen its partnership with the US.
Cheng returned to Taiwan early Saturday after completing a third face-to-face negotiation session with American representatives.
The statement noted that the two parties had reached agreement on "several key topics," although specific details were not disclosed. A tentative plan for a fourth round of discussions has also been set.
President Trump had previously declared a 32 percent universal import levy on a wide range of Taiwanese exports in early April.
This measure was part of a broader policy that affected goods from more than 170 countries.
Although the tariffs were initially suspended for a 90-day period, the grace period has now been prolonged until August 1.
Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te earlier responded by stating that Taipei would not take retaliatory actions.
Instead, he pledged to increase purchases from the US and raise Taiwanese investments there in an effort to narrow the trade imbalance.
