GCC Affirms Importance Of Peaceful Solutions To Address The Russia-Ukraine Crisis

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Zagreb: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) reaffirmed the commitment of its member states to peaceful and diplomatic solutions as effective means to address regional and international issues and crises, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



This came during a meeting between Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, held on the sidelines of the Dubrovnik Forum 2025 in Croatia.



Albudaiwi emphasized that the GCC's position on the Russia-Ukraine crisis is grounded in the principles of international law and the UN Charter, including the preservation of the international order based on respect for state sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence, non-interference in internal affairs, and the rejection of the use of force or threats.



During the meeting, both sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the GCC and Ukraine and explored ways to enhance them within the framework of the MOU signed between the two parties in Nov. 2017.

They also discussed the latest regional and international developments and issues of common interest.