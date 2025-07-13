GCC Affirms Importance Of Peaceful Solutions To Address The Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Zagreb: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) reaffirmed the commitment of its member states to peaceful and diplomatic solutions as effective means to address regional and international issues and crises, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
This came during a meeting between Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, held on the sidelines of the Dubrovnik Forum 2025 in Croatia.
Albudaiwi emphasized that the GCC's position on the Russia-Ukraine crisis is grounded in the principles of international law and the UN Charter, including the preservation of the international order based on respect for state sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence, non-interference in internal affairs, and the rejection of the use of force or threats.
During the meeting, both sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the GCC and Ukraine and explored ways to enhance them within the framework of the MOU signed between the two parties in Nov. 2017.
They also discussed the latest regional and international developments and issues of common interest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment