Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chief Al-Budaiwi, Kosovo Deputy PM Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Coop. Ties


2025-07-13 05:04:26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 13 (KUNA) -- Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jasem Al-Budaiwi met with Kosovo's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Donika Gأ((rvalla-Schwarz to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.
According to a statement from the GCC Secretariat General on Sunday, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the Dubrovnik Forum 2025 in Croatia.
The talks focused on enhancing cooperation between the GCC and Kosovo to build closer ties and serve shared interests.
They also reviewed recent regional and international developments and other issues of common
MENAFN13072025000071011013ID1109793730

