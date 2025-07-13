403
Chief Al-Budaiwi, Kosovo Deputy PM Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Coop. Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 13 (KUNA) -- Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jasem Al-Budaiwi met with Kosovo's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Donika Gأ((rvalla-Schwarz to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.
According to a statement from the GCC Secretariat General on Sunday, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the Dubrovnik Forum 2025 in Croatia.
The talks focused on enhancing cooperation between the GCC and Kosovo to build closer ties and serve shared interests.
They also reviewed recent regional and international developments and other issues of common
