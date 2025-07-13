Elysee: Kuwait Amir Visit To France Embodies Deep Historical Ties

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Al-Otaibi

PARIS, July 13 (KUNA) -- The French Presidential Palace (Elysee) affirmed that His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's visit to France embodied the deep historical ties and distinguished partnership between the two friendly countries.

The Elysee, in a statement obtained by KUNA, said that this visit, the first by His Highness to France since assuming power, came within the framework of strong relations based on trust and mutual respect.

The two sides seek to develop their relations in a way that enhances the strategic partnership in various sectors, including diplomacy, defense, the economy, education, health, culture, and scientific research.

The Amir's visit also comes as the two countries celebrate the 65th anniversary of the relations in 2026, an occasion that affirms the depth of the historical ties between the two countries.

His Highness will visit Paris on Sunday and Monday to attend the official military parade marking France's National Day (Bastille Day) on July 14, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, and then the two will meet up at the Elysee Palace for a work lunch.

France was among the first countries to support Kuwait's independence and actively contributed to its liberation in 1991, strengthening ties of political trust and laying a solid foundation for growing Kuwaiti-French relations.

The two countries are keen to strengthen this relationship through high-level meetings and ongoing cooperation in international forums, where their views converge on many issues, particularly respect for international law and support for mediation and dialogue efforts to resolve disputes peacefully.

On the economic front, the amount of trade exchange between the two countries reached approximately EUR 2.8 billion in 2023, with France ranking fourth among Kuwait's European trading partners, with French companies active in the fields of infrastructure, energy, and construction.

In the cultural field, France continues to support the French language and culture in Kuwait through the French School and the French Institute, with more than 1,000 students benefitting from joint educational programs, while Kuwaiti students participate in academic and university programs in France.

Additionally, French medical institutions such as the Gustave Roussy Institute, contribute to supporting the Kuwaiti health sector through technical consultations and specialized projects.

Kuwaiti-French relations are an example of a strong partnership and long-standing friendship, which both sides are keen to continuously develop to enhance bilateral cooperation and support stability in the region and the world.