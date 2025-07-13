403
5 GOP States Discuss Developing ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ Migrant Facility Model
(MENAFN) U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Saturday that discussions are underway with five Republican-led states to develop migrant detention centers modeled after Florida’s controversial "Alligator Alcatraz" facility.
Speaking at a press conference, Noem confirmed the talks but withheld the names of the participating states.
She commended Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his cooperation with the DHS in launching the facility, stating, "Alligator Alcatraz" had been effectively implemented thanks to his administration’s support.
The facility spans 39 square miles (approximately 100 square kilometers) and was rapidly built in just eight days on the grounds of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, deep in the Florida Everglades. Authorities began transferring detainees to the site in early July.
This initiative is part of a broader push by the current administration to tighten immigration enforcement. While the move has earned backing from administration officials and allies of President Donald Trump, it has also drawn criticism from human rights groups over alleged poor conditions at the site.
