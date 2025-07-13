Kota Srinivasa Rao: A Look At Life, Career, And Films Of Veteran Actor

Veteran South Indian actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away at 83. Known for his powerful roles, he also appeared in Bollywood films. Here's a look at his life and career.

Kota Srinivasa Rao, a familiar face in South Indian cinema, is no more. He showcased his acting prowess in Bollywood films alongside South Indian movies.

Kota Srinivasa Rao worked in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi films. While he played various characters, he gained popularity for his villain roles.

Kota Srinivasa Rao entered the acting world at 38. His first film was the 1978 Telugu movie Pranam Khareedu. He received continuous offers after his debut.

In his 45-year career, Kota Srinivasa Rao acted in around 750 films, including Little Soldiers, Aame, Hello Brother, Rakta Charitra, Leader, Ready, Pelaina Kothalo, Sarkar, Tirupu, Govinda Govinda, Gayam, Money, Sathruvu, Pratighatana, Repati Pourulu, and Aha Naa Pellanta.

Kota Srinivasa Rao debuted in Bollywood in 1987 with Pratighatana. He also appeared in Sarkar, Darwaza Band Rakho, Darling, Luck, Rakta Charitra, Rakta Charitra 2, and Baaghi.

Kota Srinivasa Rao's father, Sita Ram Anjaneyulu, was a doctor. Rao initially wanted to be a doctor but his love for acting led him to the film industry. Before films, he worked at State Bank. He was married to Rukmini and had three children, two daughters and a son. His son, Kota Venkat Anjaneya Prasad, died in a road accident in Hyderabad on June 20, 2010.

Kota Srinivasa Rao received the Nandi Award nine times for his acting. He won the South Indian International Movie Award in 2012 for Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum and the Padma Shri in 2015.

Kota Srinivasa Rao was away from films for the past two years. He last appeared in the 2023 films Suvarna Sundari and Kabzaa. He was also a dubbing artist and singer.