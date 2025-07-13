Teen Girl Missing Since July 7, Tripura Police Contact Delhi Cops After CM's Instruction

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala/New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Tripura Police swung into action to locate the 19-year-old girl, a college student, who went missing from New Delhi on July 7.

A police official on Sunday said that they are in touch with the Delhi Police to rescue the girl, a student of Delhi's Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College under Delhi University.

“DGP (Director General of Police), Tripura, Anurag personally contacted the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, requesting him to take steps to rescue the girl. The DGP is personally monitoring the case,” the official told IANS, refusing to be quoted.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha late on Saturday night has also instructed the police to take steps to rescue the girl. In a post on the X, the CMO Tripura said:“The report of Miss Sneha Debnath, a resident of Sabroom, who has reportedly gone missing in New Delhi, has come to the notice of the Chief Minister's Office. Following this, necessary instructions have been promptly issued to the police to take immediate and appropriate action.”

Local media reports said the girl had gone missing from north Delhi's Wazirabad area on July 7. A family member of Sneha Debnath, a resident of Bhuratali village in Sabroom in southern Tripura, lodged a complaint with the Mehrauli police station in Delhi on July 9.

Media reports quoting family sources said that Sneha had gone out of her home in Delhi's Saket area on the morning of July 7 to receive her friend at the Sarai Rohilla Railway station.

A cab driver dropped Sneha near Delhi's Signature Bridge, but after some time, her mobile was switched off.

Daughter of a Military man, Sneha has been studying mathematics at the the Delhi University college. Sneha's father, Pritthis Debanth, since his daughter's disappearance, regularly pursued the Delhi Police to rescue her daughter. He also sought the intervention of Tripura Chief Minister Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, to take steps to rescue his daughter.

Sneha's four-member family has been staying in Delhi for many years. Family members remain extremely concerned. She left home without any belongings and had not withdrawn money from the ATM in the past few months. Sneha's bank account remains untouched so far.