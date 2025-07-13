403
EU state pauses asylum applications for arrivals from N-Africa
(MENAFN) Greece has announced a three-month suspension of asylum applications from migrants arriving from North Africa, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis confirmed on Wednesday. He warned that those attempting to enter the country illegally by sea will face arrest and detention.
In a statement on X, Mitsotakis said the temporary measure is aimed at managing the recent spike in migrant arrivals more effectively. “The Greek government sends a clear message that the route from North Africa to Greece is closing,” he said, cautioning traffickers and migrants that attempting the journey may be futile as reaching Greece will become increasingly difficult.
This announcement followed Libya’s eastern-based administration in Benghazi barring a delegation from the EU, which included Greek Migration Minister Thanos Plevris, from entering the country. The visit was intended to discuss strategies for tackling illegal migration. Since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has become a major hub for human trafficking and migration toward Europe via the Mediterranean.
Greek authorities have reported a sharp rise in migrant landings on the southern islands of Crete and Gavdos, with over 9,000 people arriving since the start of 2025. Last Sunday alone saw 963 arrivals, representing a 380% increase compared to the same period last year, according to local coast guard officials. “The migration issue is suffocating us,” one official said, warning that thousands more migrants are waiting in North Africa.
On Tuesday, top EU migration officials from Greece, Italy, Malta, and the EU Commission met with Libya’s UN-recognized government in Tripoli to discuss how to curb illegal migration via the Central Mediterranean route. Following the talks, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah instructed his Interior Ministry to draft a comprehensive migration strategy focused on practical cooperation and sustainable solutions.
The EU delegation had planned further discussions with Libya’s eastern authorities in Benghazi but was barred entry for allegedly breaching Libyan laws.
The EU has faced ongoing difficulties managing migration since 2015, with Greece, Italy, and Spain being the primary destinations for Mediterranean arrivals. According to Politico, the bloc now intends to link development aid and trade deals with African nations to their efforts in preventing migrant departures.
