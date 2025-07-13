Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Liberian activist states Trump’s African outreach is facade

2025-07-13 04:15:20
(MENAFN) Liberian civil rights activist Emmanuel Gonquoi has criticized US President Donald Trump’s outreach to Africa, claiming it is more about exploiting the continent’s resources than fostering genuine partnerships. In an interview with RT following Trump’s recent meeting with African leaders at the White House, Gonquoi, who leads the Economic Freedom Fighters of Liberia, dismissed the talks as a “colonial package” disguised as economic cooperation.

According to Gonquoi, Trump’s so-called “new policy” for Africa merely repackages old imperialist strategies aimed at taking advantage of African nations. He expressed skepticism that any of Trump’s initiatives would prioritize African interests over American ones.

Gonquoi also condemned Trump’s push for African nations to purchase American-made weapons, arguing such moves would only worsen existing conflicts. Instead, he called for the continent’s focus to be on technological advancement and economic development to lift people out of poverty, not on militarization.

Commenting on a remark Trump made during a lunch with African leaders — asking Liberian President Joseph Boakai how he learned English — Gonquoi said he was shocked at the ignorance, given Liberia’s long history as an English-speaking nation tied to the US.

Responding to Trump’s observation about widespread “anger” in Africa, Gonquoi blamed Western powers like the US, France, and Britain for fueling divisions and manipulating African leaders in pursuit of natural resources. He argued these external actors are the true source of much of Africa’s ongoing strife.

