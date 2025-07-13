403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US-Africa relations appear to be shifting
(MENAFN) Speaking to new US naval graduates on May 23, Vance declared that the era of uncontested American dominance is over and that open-ended military missions are a thing of the past.
Just days later, General Langley hinted during a meeting of African defense chiefs in Botswana that US Africa Command (AFRICOM) might be merged with Central Command (CENTCOM). He indicated that Africa’s leaders would need to make clear if AFRICOM’s continued presence is truly necessary, as Washington is reassessing its role. These remarks reflect a broader realignment under President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda, which prioritizes reducing foreign military commitments.
AFRICOM, created in 2008, has been central to America’s security strategy in Africa. Over nearly two decades, it expanded its influence and budget, playing key roles in security partnerships and regional conflicts. However, AFRICOM’s future is now uncertain, caught between shifting US strategic priorities, increasing African self-reliance, and growing competition from Russia and China.
Historically, US involvement in Africa was shaped by Cold War imperatives, with Washington viewing African liberation movements through the lens of anti-communism. AFRICOM was meant to correct outdated structures by centralizing US military efforts on the continent. President George W. Bush framed it as a means to strengthen security cooperation and enhance local military capabilities, replacing the fragmented Cold War-era command divisions.
Since its inception, AFRICOM’s budget has grown from about $50 million in 2008 to nearly $300 million today, though much of its resources are shared with other commands. With Trump’s renewed focus on cutting federal spending, these costs are under scrutiny. His administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is actively targeting what it deems unnecessary international and domestic expenses. Trump’s second term has reinforced a strategic shift away from costly foreign entanglements towards a more transactional, narrowly focused foreign policy approach.
Just days later, General Langley hinted during a meeting of African defense chiefs in Botswana that US Africa Command (AFRICOM) might be merged with Central Command (CENTCOM). He indicated that Africa’s leaders would need to make clear if AFRICOM’s continued presence is truly necessary, as Washington is reassessing its role. These remarks reflect a broader realignment under President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda, which prioritizes reducing foreign military commitments.
AFRICOM, created in 2008, has been central to America’s security strategy in Africa. Over nearly two decades, it expanded its influence and budget, playing key roles in security partnerships and regional conflicts. However, AFRICOM’s future is now uncertain, caught between shifting US strategic priorities, increasing African self-reliance, and growing competition from Russia and China.
Historically, US involvement in Africa was shaped by Cold War imperatives, with Washington viewing African liberation movements through the lens of anti-communism. AFRICOM was meant to correct outdated structures by centralizing US military efforts on the continent. President George W. Bush framed it as a means to strengthen security cooperation and enhance local military capabilities, replacing the fragmented Cold War-era command divisions.
Since its inception, AFRICOM’s budget has grown from about $50 million in 2008 to nearly $300 million today, though much of its resources are shared with other commands. With Trump’s renewed focus on cutting federal spending, these costs are under scrutiny. His administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is actively targeting what it deems unnecessary international and domestic expenses. Trump’s second term has reinforced a strategic shift away from costly foreign entanglements towards a more transactional, narrowly focused foreign policy approach.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment