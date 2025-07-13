Sky‐High Ambitions: Bitcoin To Cross $200K, Says Bitwise CIO

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Bitcoin surged past $118,000 this week, driven by booming ETF inflows and institutional adoption. Bitwise Asset Management's CIO Matt Hougan forecasted that the leading cryptocurrency could reach $200,000 by year‐end, citing intensified demand and structural momentum.

Industry momentum is underpinned by record ETF inflows. As of Thursday, bitcoin exchange‐traded funds saw $1.18 billion of daily inflows, with total net inflows in 2025 reaching approximately $51 billion. Hougan emphasises that this flood of investment-coupled with restricted supply-is driving a new price discovery phase for BTC. BlackRock's IBIT, the fastest‐growing spot ETF in history, exceeded $80 billion AUM shortly after its launch.

On‐chain metrics bolster the institutional narrative. Marta technical analyst Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies identified a cup‐and‐handle pattern following the breakout above $111,000, projecting a potential climb to around $134,500-an upside of nearly 14 percent from current levels. Additional evidence of a short‐squeeze emerged: over $1 billion in short positions were liquidated within 24 hours as bitcoin surpassed $118,000.

Corporate treasury adoption continues apace. Firms beyond MicroStrategy are increasingly allocating bitcoin holdings. Q2 saw a 23 percent surge in corporate bitcoin ownership, reaching approximately 847,000 coins. Alongside MicroStrategy's substantial position, companies like GameStop and Figma initiated purchases, with Sequans Communications acquiring 370 coins. This trend reflects a deepening conviction in bitcoin's strategic value amid macroeconomic uncertainty.

Political developments have also shaped sentiment. The U. S. Senate approved the GENIUS Act in June, defining regulatory frameworks for stablecoins and crypto platforms. Congressional discussions continue on the CLARITY Act and the Anti‐CBDC Surveillance State Act. Meanwhile, an executive order issued on 6 March 2025 established a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, mandating government retention of forfeited bitcoin and signalling federal endorsement.

Global macro conditions are another tailwind. Federal debt expansion and a weaker dollar, driven by U. S. fiscal policy and potential monetary easing, reinforce bitcoin's appeal as an inflation hedge. Hougan argues that supply limitations combined with persistent ETF and corporate demand create a compelling bull case.

Closer analysis reveals technical resilience. Support now lies around previous resistance levels-between $108,300 and $112,000. BTC's consolidation above these benchmarks, paired with strong volume and bullish MACD readings, suggests sustained momentum.

Analysts from Citi, Hashdex, and Kraken echo the bullish tone. Citi describes bitcoin's behaviour as akin to a physical commodity and part of a diversified risk-on portfolio. Trade Nation's David Morrison attributes the uptick to widespread investor appetite for risk, while Kraken's Thomas Perfumo ties the rally to strength in US equities and cascading liquidation of short positions.

Ethereum and other altcoins are not left behind: Ethereum surpassed $3,040 this week, buoyed by its own ETF inflows, while Solana hit $167 driven by increasing trading volume. However, bitcoin remains the primary focus, reflecting its entrenched role in institutional strategies.

Matt Hougan's forecast of $200,000 rests on three pillars: ETF demand, corporate accumulation, and constrained supply.“Bitcoin is no longer a speculative asset,” he stated;“It's now a cornerstone in institutional portfolios. This trend is just beginning”. Even if volatility persists, the convergence of demand-side forces underscores a paradigm shift in how bitcoin is perceived by policymakers and capital allocators alike.

