Massive Fire Breaks Out on Crude Oil Train in India
(MENAFN) A huge fire erupted Sunday on a freight train transporting crude oil in Tamil Nadu’s southern region, authorities confirmed, with no injuries reported.
The incident has led to significant disruption in rail traffic to and from Chennai, the state capital. Southern Railway has canceled several departures from Chennai and rerouted five trains as a result.
The blaze ignited while the 45-coach freight train was passing through Tiruvallur district, approximately 45 kilometers west of Chennai.
"This morning, a freight train from Ennore to Jolarpettai carrying crude oil caught fire while passing through the Tiruvallur-Egattur section," a police official said. "Initial reports say four coaches were completely engulfed in the blaze, and the fire has spread to additional coaches."
Firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene to control the intense flames. Broadcast footage showed massive fires sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been mobilized to support containment and relief efforts.
Authorities evacuated nearby residents as a precaution to ensure their safety.
While the exact cause remains under investigation, police suspect the fire may have been triggered by the derailment of two train wagons.
