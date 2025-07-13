Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
France Grants Increased Autonomy to New Caledonia

2025-07-13 03:51:39
(MENAFN) France has consented to provide enhanced self-governance to its Pacific territory, New Caledonia, while stopping short of granting full sovereignty demanded by some members of the indigenous Kanak community.

This move aims to address tensions without completely severing ties with the French Republic.

The agreement comes in the wake of disturbances that shook the territory last year, sparked by protests against proposed modifications to the electoral system.

These demonstrations escalated into violent confrontations, resulting in 14 fatalities and causing damage estimated at around EURO2 billion (USD2.3 billion).

Signed on Saturday at the Elysee Palace in Paris, the pact designates New Caledonia as the “State of New Caledonia,” with its status formally embedded in the French Constitution.

The deal establishes a new nationality that residents may hold in addition to their French citizenship, leaving room for potential international recognition of this new political entity.

Furthermore, the agreement encompasses a financial recovery strategy aimed at rejuvenating the local economy.

This includes plans to revitalize New Caledonia’s nickel processing sector, as highlighted in excerpts reviewed by a news agency.

The French Parliament is slated to ratify the agreement in the last quarter of 2025, with a referendum in New Caledonia expected to take place in 2026.

French President Emmanuel Macron conveyed his optimism about the agreement on X, stating, “A State of New Caledonia within the Republic: it’s a bet on trust,” emphasizing aspirations for harmony and lasting stability.

