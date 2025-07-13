403
Egypt, Germany Amplify Demand for Gaza Ceasefire Deal
(MENAFN) Egypt and Germany have reinforced the urgent demand for a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas to end Israeli aggression, calling for a political solution to the broader Palestinian crisis, according to Egypt’s Foreign Ministry on Friday.
In a phone conversation held Thursday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty briefed his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, on the latest developments in ceasefire discussions and efforts to secure the release of hostages and detainees.
The ongoing negotiations, underway in Doha since Sunday, are being brokered by Egypt and Qatar with support from the United States. The proposed framework includes a 60-day ceasefire. Hamas, commenting on the talks Wednesday, called them “difficult,” accusing Israel of “intransigence.”
Abdelatty underscored the “need to stop the bloodshed of the Palestinian people” and called for the immediate delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, which remains under a crippling Israeli blockade and faces what he described as “catastrophic humanitarian conditions.”
He also noted Egypt’s plans to host a post-ceasefire conference focused on Gaza’s early recovery and reconstruction.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s Genocide in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of nearly 57,800 Palestinians, predominantly women and children. The sustained offensive has devastated infrastructure across the enclave, leading to severe food shortages and disease outbreaks.
The ministers also reviewed regional dynamics, including the significance of maintaining the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran, and reviving talks around Tehran’s nuclear program.
Abdelatty highlighted the pivotal role of the E3—France, Germany, and Italy—in addressing global concerns over Iran’s nuclear ambitions and advancing diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions.
The recent 12-day war between Israel and Iran, triggered by Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian infrastructure, escalated quickly. In response, Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone attacks. The U.S. later intervened, striking three Iranian nuclear facilities and claiming their complete destruction.
Hostilities came to a halt following a U.S.-sponsored ceasefire, which officially began on June 24.
