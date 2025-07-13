Honour And Challenge, Says Ujjwal Nikam On RS Membership

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Eminent public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu, said on Sunday that the nomination was both an honour and a challenge for him.

Nikam told IANS that this marks a major milestone in his life and career.

“This is a new responsibility for me. Maharashtra has always given me immense love, but now, as a member of the Rajya Sabha, I hope to earn the affection of the entire nation,” said Nikam.

“Being nominated to the Upper House by the President of India is a huge achievement,” he added, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Nikam revealed that he learned about the nomination formally only today, when the official gazette was issued.“I had no idea until today. However, I spoke to Prime Minister Modi yesterday. He spoke to me in Marathi and told me that the President wanted to assign me a big responsibility,” he said.

Tracing his journey, Nikam recalled his humble beginnings in the Jalgaon district, Maharashtra.“I come from a small town and began my legal practice there. I first came to Mumbai in 1993, and since 2013, I have been involved in several high-profile and sensitive trials,” he said.

“My family has supported me throughout this long and difficult journey,” he said.

Nikam is widely known for leading prosecution in some of India's most high-profile terror and criminal cases, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the 1993 Bombay bomb blasts.

With his nomination, Nikam now transitions from the courtroom to the Parliament, bringing decades of legal experience to the Upper House at a time when legal reforms and justice delivery remain key national issues.

Notably, Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Kerala teacher C. Sadanandan Master, and historian Meenakshi Jain, along with Nikam, were nominated to the Upper House by the President on July 13.