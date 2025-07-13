403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian Crypto Entrepreneur Seeks Trump’s Pardon
(MENAFN) A Russian cryptocurrency businessman currently imprisoned in the United States has requested a pardon from President Donald Trump, according to a human rights activist who spoke to a news agency.
Anatoly Legkodymov, who has already served time for operating an unlicensed money transmission service, now faces the possibility of extradition to France to be tried on identical accusations.
Legkodymov, the founder and principal shareholder of the cryptocurrency exchange Bitzlato, was detained in Miami in January 2023 by the US Department of Justice.
Authorities charged him with managing a platform that processed over USD700 million linked to unlawful gambling and narcotics activities.
The DOJ criticized Bitzlato for failing to implement fundamental anti-money laundering measures.
In December 2023, Legkodymov, a Russian citizen residing in Shenzhen, China, admitted guilt to the allegations.
Subsequently, in July 2024, an American court sentenced him to the 18 months he had already spent in custody.
During sentencing, the judge mentioned that the severe conditions of his detention influenced the decision to avoid a longer sentence.
Prosecutors had pushed for a minimum of four years, contending that Legkodymov had “created a clearinghouse for dirty money.”
Anatoly Legkodymov, who has already served time for operating an unlicensed money transmission service, now faces the possibility of extradition to France to be tried on identical accusations.
Legkodymov, the founder and principal shareholder of the cryptocurrency exchange Bitzlato, was detained in Miami in January 2023 by the US Department of Justice.
Authorities charged him with managing a platform that processed over USD700 million linked to unlawful gambling and narcotics activities.
The DOJ criticized Bitzlato for failing to implement fundamental anti-money laundering measures.
In December 2023, Legkodymov, a Russian citizen residing in Shenzhen, China, admitted guilt to the allegations.
Subsequently, in July 2024, an American court sentenced him to the 18 months he had already spent in custody.
During sentencing, the judge mentioned that the severe conditions of his detention influenced the decision to avoid a longer sentence.
Prosecutors had pushed for a minimum of four years, contending that Legkodymov had “created a clearinghouse for dirty money.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment