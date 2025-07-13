Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Crypto Entrepreneur Seeks Trump’s Pardon

Russian Crypto Entrepreneur Seeks Trump’s Pardon


2025-07-13 03:12:20
(MENAFN) A Russian cryptocurrency businessman currently imprisoned in the United States has requested a pardon from President Donald Trump, according to a human rights activist who spoke to a news agency.

Anatoly Legkodymov, who has already served time for operating an unlicensed money transmission service, now faces the possibility of extradition to France to be tried on identical accusations.

Legkodymov, the founder and principal shareholder of the cryptocurrency exchange Bitzlato, was detained in Miami in January 2023 by the US Department of Justice.

Authorities charged him with managing a platform that processed over USD700 million linked to unlawful gambling and narcotics activities.

The DOJ criticized Bitzlato for failing to implement fundamental anti-money laundering measures.

In December 2023, Legkodymov, a Russian citizen residing in Shenzhen, China, admitted guilt to the allegations.

Subsequently, in July 2024, an American court sentenced him to the 18 months he had already spent in custody.

During sentencing, the judge mentioned that the severe conditions of his detention influenced the decision to avoid a longer sentence.

Prosecutors had pushed for a minimum of four years, contending that Legkodymov had “created a clearinghouse for dirty money.”

MENAFN13072025000045017167ID1109793500

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search