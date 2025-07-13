Ramayana Motion Poster OUT: Ranbir Vs Yash Leaves Fans Saying 'Blockbuster Loading'

The excitement for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan continues to grow. A VFX-based teaser was released on July 12th. Now, the filmmakers have unveiled a powerful motion poster.

On Saturday, July 12th, the makers released a stunning motion poster for the movie. It features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravan. This poster arrives just days after the film's first official look created a buzz on social media.

Ramayan Motion Poster Released

On Saturday, the makers released the motion poster on social media. The poster focuses on animated versions of Ram and Ravan, accompanied by a captivating musical score from Oscar-winning musician Hans Zimmer and India's pride, A.R. Rahman.

World-Class Studios Engaged for RamayanAccording to media reports, the two-part Ramayan movie is being made with a budget of 835 crores. Although this is not an official figure, it's not unreasonable given the scale of the project. Top performers in every field have been hired. Eight-time Oscar-winning studio DNEG has been engaged for VFX and special effects, promising a world-class cinematic experience.

Fan Reactions to the Poster

After the poster reveal, fan excitement has reached its peak. Many users have called it a ₹5000 crore franchise. Numerous comments of this nature are appearing on social media. One user said, "Another incredible performance from Ranbir Kapoor is coming." Another wrote, "Rocking Star Yash."