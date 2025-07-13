403
Russian crypto engineer arrested in US requests pardon from Trump
(MENAFN) Anatoly Legkodymov, a Russian cryptocurrency entrepreneur jailed in the US, has requested a pardon from former President Donald Trump, according to a human rights advocate speaking to RT. Legkodymov, founder and majority owner of the crypto exchange Bitzlato, previously served a sentence in the US for running an unlicensed money-transmitting business and now faces extradition to France on the same charges.
Legkodymov was arrested in Miami in January 2023 after the US Justice Department accused him of operating a platform that processed over $700 million linked to illegal gambling and drug transactions. The DOJ claimed Bitzlato lacked essential anti-money laundering controls.
In December 2023, Legkodymov pleaded guilty, and in July 2024, a US court sentenced him to the 18 months already served, factoring in the harsh conditions of his detention. Prosecutors had sought at least four years, labeling his platform a hub for illicit funds.
Though he was scheduled for deportation to Russia, US authorities halted the process due to France’s extradition request, where he faces up to 20 years in prison for the same allegations.
Ivan Melnikov, vice president of the Russian branch of the International Committee for the Protection of Human Rights, told RT that Legkodymov’s plea for a pardon stems from concerns about double jeopardy, which he described as a violation of legal norms. Melnikov argued that Legkodymov is not a criminal but a victim of political targeting against the crypto industry and Russian tech talent.
Melnikov expressed hope that shifting US attitudes toward cryptocurrency, evidenced by Trump’s recent pardons of figures like Ross Ulbricht and BitMEX executives, might signal a fairer approach to digital finance and improved US-Russia relations.
During Trump’s current presidency, prisoner swaps between Washington and Moscow have resumed. The Russian Embassy recently stated it is closely monitoring Legkodymov’s case, insisting he should be returned to Russia.
