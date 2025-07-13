403
South Korean Medical Students Announce End to Boycott
(MENAFN) South Korean medical students declared on Saturday that they will conclude their prolonged boycott and return to medical school, according to a Seoul-based news agency.
This announcement came from the Korean Medical Student Association during a joint press briefing held with members from the National Assembly’s education and welfare committees, alongside representatives from the Korean Medical Association.
Student leaders stated, “We will return to school, placing our trust in the National Assembly and the government, and commit ourselves toward normalizing medical education and the health care system.”
Despite this commitment, the group did not specify an exact date for resuming classes.
Earlier this month, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called for reforms within the healthcare sector and urged constructive discussions with trainee doctors to resolve the ongoing standoff.
Since February 2024, thousands of trainee doctors have engaged in strikes, and a significant number of medical students boycotted their studies to protest the government’s plan to raise the yearly medical school admission quota by 2,000 starting in 2025.
Though the previous government administration rolled back this policy, many trainee doctors and students had yet to fully return to their hospital and academic duties.
This strike ranks among the longest-running medical sector protests worldwide.
