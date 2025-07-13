QNB: International Expansion Reflects Growing Presence In Global Markets

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QNB Group continues to capitalize on attractive growth opportunities in regional markets to reinforce its banking leadership across the region.

This is evidenced by the opening of new international branches as part of a strategic move to broaden the Bank's global footprint.

QNB currently ranks fourth in the Middle East and 78th globally among the world's top 1000 banks for 2025, according to The Banker magazine.

The Group's international branches and subsidiaries have played a pivotal role in consolidating QNB's strong global presence.

This success is supported by a dedicated team of over 31,000 experienced professionals operating across 28 countries on three continents.

The Group remains committed to supporting international efforts aimed at achieving sustainable development.

Ali Abdullah Darwish, Senior Executive Vice President - International Business at QNB Group said:”The expansion of our international network reflects our dedication to providing cross-border banking solutions while reinforcing our role as a trusted financial partner. Alongside our presence in key global financial markets, we are actively implementing initiatives across our international branches that reflect our commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility in the communities we serve, elements that have a direct impact on our operations.”

A new phase of achievements and expansion

With a presence across Asia, Africa, and Europe, QNB operates as a full-service financial institution in its key markets of Qatar, Türkiye, and Egypt, in addition to frontier and emerging markets such as South Asia.

The bank continues to expand its presence in a number of developed economies, including the UK, France, Switzerland, and Singapore.

As its network grows, so do the number and scale of attractive opportunities to increase market share in rapidly growing economies characterized by favourable investment and regulatory environments.

In the current year, QNB Group's international branches have delivered strong achievements and financial performance.

QNB Indonesia, for instance, stood out with robust financial results driven by a disciplined strategy and prudent financial management.

These efforts culminated in recognition for Fatima Abdullah Al-Suwaidi, Group Chief Risk Officer and Acting President Director of QNB Indonesia, who was named among the 500 Most Influential Women in Indonesia's Financial Sector by Infobank magazine for 2025. The award highlights her pivotal role in reinforcing the Group's regional leadership.

QNB has entered a new phase of international expansion, recently inaugurating several new branches, the latest being at the GIFT City International Financial Services Centre in Gujarat, India.

A strong brand and high credit ratings

The unification of the QNB brand in both Egypt and Türkiye, now operating under the“QNB” name since the end of last year, has played a key role in strengthening the Group's global brand presence and providing customers with a seamless and unified banking experience.

QNB's international branches enjoy high credit ratings compared to regional peers.

Notably, QNB Indonesia received a National Long-Term Rating of“AAA(idn)” with a stable outlook from Fitch Ratings, reflecting its strong performance and commitment to a sustainable development strategy.

QNB has retained its title as the most valuable banking brand in the Middle East and Africa, with its brand value growing to $9.36bn, according to Brand Finance, a leading global brand valuation consultancy.

QNB has recently launched a comprehensive branding campaign under the slogan:“Blue is everywhere: Always with you wherever life takes you.”

Banking services that transcend borders

QNB has developed a suite of global banking services tailored to meet the financial needs of its clients across its international branches, offering the highest standards of security and innovation.

These services include real estate and cross-border banking solutions, specifically designed for QNB First members interested in investing in overseas properties.

Clients benefit from access to some of the best cross-border mortgage options for acquiring real estate in the United Kingdom, France, Türkiye, Lebanon, Jordan, or Tunisia, allowing them to expand their investment portfolios effectively.

The bank has also introduced unique products and services, such as digital account opening, virtual card activation via the QNB mobile app, and the multi-currency travel card.

Meanwhile, QNB Türkiye continues to lead in retail banking innovation. Its digital-only platform, Enpara, has become the first fully digital bank offering exclusive services entirely

through online channels. Enpara continues to expand rapidly, driven in large part by strong customer satisfaction scores across the region.

Strategic partnerships and collaborative growth

Throughout the year, QNB's international branches have signed several key agreements and strategic partnerships that reflect the Group's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth.

In Oman, QNB Oman signed a strategic financing agreement worth $43m with Mowasalat (Karwa) Motors, aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the Sultanate's school transportation sector in line with the latest global standards.

In Tunisia, QNB Tunisia entered an exclusive agreement with Ooredoo Tunisia to finance the development of the country's 5G network.

In Egypt, QNB Egypt, in partnership with the Central Bank of Egypt and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), launched the“SME National Champion Program”, a nationwide initiative supporting the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). expand into both local and global markets.

Additionally, QNB Egypt renewed a credit facility worth EGP 195 million for El-Tadamun Microfinance Foundation, a leading institution focused on funding micro-enterprises for women across Egypt,reinforcing the bank's commitment to economic empowerment for women.

In support of start-ups and the SME ecosystem, QNB Egypt signed an agreement with Nile University to launch the“Accelerating Local Industry 4.0” program.

Earlier this year, QNB Türkiye has signed a partnership with Segura Insurance Companyto deliver a comprehensive range of non-life insurance products, such as fire, liability, transport, engineering, home, auto, and health insurance to QNB Türkiye's corporate and commercial clients.

In Kuwait, QNB Kuwait is pursuing an ambitious growth strategy through 2029, aiming to expand its market share by offering innovative financing solutions that contribute to the national economy.

Community programmes and CSR initiatives

QNB's international branches are committed to implementing a wide range of impactful community programmes and initiatives spanning health, education, culture, sports, women's economic empowerment, financial inclusion, environmental protection, and more.

In Egypt, the strategic partnership between QNB Egypt and Sonaa El Kheir Foundation for Development, a member of the National Alliance for Development Action, has resulted in numerous initiatives promoting financial inclusion, empowering women and children, and supporting academic excellence.

As part of efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, QNB Türkiye has committed to sourcing 100% of its electricity from renewable energy, supporting Türkiye's national goal of reducing dependency on imported energy to below 25% by 2030.

Meanwhile, QNB Egypt stands out as one of the first financial institutions in the Egyptian market to actively finance sustainable business projects.

Its efforts are helping reduce emissions and support the growth of the new and renewable energy sector.

In recognition of its banking excellence, QNB Group's international branches received several prestigious global awards throughout the year.

QNB Egypt led the way, securing 11 international awards from renowned financial institutions, affirming its strong commitment to banking innovation, financial inclusion, and sustainable economic development across various sectors.

In Oman, QNB Oman was honoured at the 10th New Age Banking Summit, where it was named Best International Bank in Oman, in recognition of the quality of its services and the distinctiveness of its banking products.

QNB Indonesia also earned several accolades at the Asia HR Excellence Awards 2025, receiving Best Company to Work for in Asia, Best Care & Wellness Workplace, Best Company for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Asia