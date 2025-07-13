Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Observatory Projects Extreme Wildfire Surge in Attica This August-September

2025-07-13 03:00:41
(MENAFN) The National Observatory of Athens issued a stark warning on Thursday, forecasting an extreme fire threat for Attica—home to Athens and the neighboring port of Piraeus—through August and September.

July’s weather has already intensified wildfire risks nationwide, marked by significantly below-average rainfall, soaring temperatures, and severe atmospheric dryness, the observatory’s FLAME Fire Meteorology Group reported. These harsh conditions have elevated fire hazards in key regions including Attica, the Peloponnese, western Greece, Crete, and the southern Aegean islands.

Looking ahead, August will bring a dramatic increase in wildfire danger due to rising heat and persistent drought. The Observatory stressed that September will sustain this alarming pattern, with extreme fire risks spreading to the southern Aegean and Crete alongside Attica, the Peloponnese, and western Greece.

FLAME emphasized the critical need for heightened awareness and preventative action, urging both local authorities and residents in vulnerable areas to strictly adhere to civil protection protocols. Authorities and residents in high-risk areas [must] stay alert, adhere to civil protection protocols, and actively work to prevent wildfires as the nation approaches the height of the wildfire season.

