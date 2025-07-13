403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Threatens to Revoke Rosie O'Donnell's Citizenship
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a warning that he may “take away” the citizenship of talk show personality, actress, and comedian Rosie O’Donnell.
This came in response to her harsh critique of how his administration dealt with the catastrophic flooding in Texas.
The incident has triggered a wave of public concern over the government’s response to the disaster that struck on July 4.
The emergency has claimed the lives of no fewer than 129 individuals, including children, while 166 people remain unaccounted for.
Local and federal authorities have come under increasing pressure, particularly over delays in issuing ‘code red’ warnings and whether residents were adequately alerted in time.
Trump has staunchly defended the federal efforts, asserting that his administration “did an incredible job under the circumstances.”
In a video shared on TikTok last Sunday, O’Donnell, originally from New York, accused the president of being responsible for the escalating number of fatalities.
She criticized Trump’s leadership and blamed what she described as “horrible decisions” for weakening the government’s emergency preparedness.
“What a horror story in Texas,” O’Donnell said. “And you know, when the president guts all the early warning systems and the weather forecasting abilities of the government, these are the results that we’re gonna start to see on a daily basis.”
Trump replied on Saturday via a post on Truth Social, suggesting that O’Donnell should remain in Ireland, where she relocated earlier this year following the commencement of his second term.
“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” he stated.
“She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”
This came in response to her harsh critique of how his administration dealt with the catastrophic flooding in Texas.
The incident has triggered a wave of public concern over the government’s response to the disaster that struck on July 4.
The emergency has claimed the lives of no fewer than 129 individuals, including children, while 166 people remain unaccounted for.
Local and federal authorities have come under increasing pressure, particularly over delays in issuing ‘code red’ warnings and whether residents were adequately alerted in time.
Trump has staunchly defended the federal efforts, asserting that his administration “did an incredible job under the circumstances.”
In a video shared on TikTok last Sunday, O’Donnell, originally from New York, accused the president of being responsible for the escalating number of fatalities.
She criticized Trump’s leadership and blamed what she described as “horrible decisions” for weakening the government’s emergency preparedness.
“What a horror story in Texas,” O’Donnell said. “And you know, when the president guts all the early warning systems and the weather forecasting abilities of the government, these are the results that we’re gonna start to see on a daily basis.”
Trump replied on Saturday via a post on Truth Social, suggesting that O’Donnell should remain in Ireland, where she relocated earlier this year following the commencement of his second term.
“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” he stated.
“She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment