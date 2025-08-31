Dubai Resident Kidnapped In Kerala, Rescued By Police: Malayala Manorama
A Dubai resident was kidnapped in India's Kerala by an eight-member gang and later rescued by police, according to reports from the Malayala Manorama newspaper on Friday.
The victim was identified as Rahees, a native of Wayanad in his 30s, was abducted in Kozhikode but freed after a swift police operation that also led to the arrest of the suspects.
The Malayalam daily reported that the gang held Rahees captive, but efforts by the police ensured his safe rescue. Authorities confirmed that all members of the gang were nabbed following the incident.
This is the second kidnapping case in recent weeks from India involving UAE-based expatriates. Earlier, VP Shameer Medon, a UAE‐based entrepreneur and co‐owner of a Dubai pharmacy chain, was abducted during a family visit in Malappuram on August 12.
Medon was rescued days later after authorities traced his location hundreds of kilometres away in Kollam.
