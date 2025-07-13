Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
1,400+ Job Offers, 83% Success Rate: Sunstone Raises the Bar in MBA Placements


2025-07-13 02:17:55
(MENAFN- Saints Art) New Delhi, 10 July 202
Sunstone again redefines management education with a focus on employability at its core. With 578+ recruiters from 24+ industries, including marquee recruiters such as Reliance Retail, PhonePe, Axis Bank, and Aditya Birla, 83% of students who were eligible got placement offers—many beyond entry-level positions. The best offer made was that of 26 LPA, with 8+ students securing international offers, marking a change in access to global opportunities for students.

What makes this placement unique is not only the numbers, but also the access to opportunity that it provides for students from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities such as Patna, Guwahati, and Coimbatore. A large number of the Class of 2024 were first-generation postgraduates, demonstrating Sunstone's role in social mobility and career transformation.

Beyond placements, Sunstone is oriented towards real-world readiness. Students are certified in industry-specific tools like Google Ads, SEO, and Power BI and get hands-on support through mock interviews, resume building, and mentorship sessions. Initiatives such as the Dream Job Policy, through which students can seek up to 3 more appropriate positions even post-placement, and programs like Launchpad (a startup incubator) and the Global Immersion Program provide exposure and international experience.

With its innovative Sunstone Coins system, students are even incentivised for active engagement in the learning process - redeemable against fee for tuition - making the learning experience not only meaningful but measurable too.

Sunstone's 2024 placement figures validate its status as a new-age pioneer in employment-focused MBA education - one that is inclusive, practical, and future-focused.
About Sunstone

Established in 2019, Sunstone is I’dia’s leading career-focused higher education provider, partnering with premier colleges and top recruiters nationwide. With a mission to enhance student employability, our programs prioritize hands-on learning, soft skills, and real-world outcomes.
More than 15,000 students are enrolled across 30+ partner campuses in 15+ cities through Sunstone School of Management (MBA & BBA) and Sunstone School of Technology (MCA, BCA & B.Tech). Backed by a 1,200+ recruiter network, Sunstone has facilitated over 5,000 job plac—ments—making it a trusted path to accountable, job-ready ed cation.


