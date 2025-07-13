403
Growing villa demand pushes Dubai residential sales to new heights in H1 2025
Growing villa demand pushes Dubai residential
sales to new heights in H1 2025
Villa sales leap 65% in value, 55% in volume over first six months; apartments also seeing strong growth
Dubai, UAE, 11 July, 2025: The Dubai real estate market saw villa sales leap by 65% in total value and 55% in volume over the first six months of 2025 compared to the same period last year.
Growing investor and buyer interest in the villa sector was highlighted in H1 2025 as sales climbed from AED 71.6 billion in value to AED 118.5 billion over the first six months last year, built on transaction growth from 13,135 to 20,415.
A market update issued by fäm Properties today shows that sales for villas and apartments combined rose by 38% in value, from AED 190.8 billion in H1 2024 to AED 262.7 billion in H1 2025. Transaction volumes grew by 22.96%, from 76,442 to 93,988 deals.
Data from DXBinteract reveals that H1 apartment transactions were up 16% year-on-year, from 63,307 to 73,573. Sales value for apartments climbed 21% over the same period, from AED 119.2 billion to AED 144.2 billion.
Villas recorded triple-digit growth in three months, including a 118% rise in January, 111.5% in February, and a 147% surge in April, when the total value of villa sales tripled year-on-year from AED 7.8 billion to AED 24 billion.
April was also a big month for apartments, with transactions up by 42% from 9,656 in 2024 to 13,736 in 2025, while sales value grew by 48.47%, from AED 18.046 billion to AED 26.794 billion.
Average monthly villa deals rose from 2,189 in H1 2024 to 3,402 this year, with average value up from AED 11.9 billion to AED 19.8 billion. Apartment deals grew from a monthly average of 10,551 to 12,262, while average monthly value was up from AED 19.9 billion to AED 24 billion.
“The surge in villa transactions across most months this year highlights a growing demand for larger, family-oriented homes, a trend we’ve seen strengthen in recent years,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties.
“At the same time, we’re witnessing sustained interest in apartments, particularly among investors and younger buyers seeking long-term value and rental yield, and this level of activity underlines consistent investor confidence in Dubai.”
Dubai residential property comparison first 6 months - sales transactions
2024
2025
Villas Apartments Villas Apartments
January 1,635 9,283 3,558 9,944
February 1,852 9,369 3,917 11,370
March 2,403 10,564 2,739 11,661
April 1,379 9,656 3,407 13,736
May 2,827 13,961 3,809 14,013
June 3,039 10,474 2,985 12,849
Average
2,189
10,551
3,402
12,262
Total
13,135
63,307
20,415
73,573
Dubai residential property comparison first 6 months - sales value in billions
2024
2025
Villas Apartments Villas Apartments
January AED 9.507 AED 19.473 AED 16.102 AED 18.169
February AED 9.769 AED 17.367 AED 19.541 AED 21.468
March AED 12.457 AED 19.466 AED 14.193 AED 22.673
April AED 7.792 AED 18.046 AED 24.091 AED 26.794
May AED 13.780 AED 25.677 AED 25.079 AED 29.697
June AED 18.287 AED 19.216 AED19.539 AED 25.382
Average
AED 11.932
AED 19.874
AED 19.757
AED 24.030
Total
AED 71.592
AED 119.245
AED 118.545
AED 144.183
Ends
