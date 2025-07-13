Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Denies Japan’s Accusations of “Abnormal” Airspace Intrusions


2025-07-13 01:38:41
(MENAFN) On Sunday, a Chinese defense official rejected Japan’s allegations that Chinese military jets flew dangerously close to Japanese aircraft, insisting that China’s actions were lawful and conducted with professionalism.

Jiang Bin, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense, told reporters that Japanese Air Self-Defense Force reconnaissance planes repeatedly conducted close-range surveillance within China’s air defense identification zone over the East China Sea.

In response, Chinese aircraft carried out legally authorized identification, tracking, and monitoring of the Japanese planes. Jiang emphasized, "Our response was entirely legitimate, reasonable, and conducted in a professional and standard manner."

He further warned that Japanese military ships and aircraft frequently engaging in close reconnaissance and harassment pose significant risks to maritime and aerial security between the two nations.

Jiang concluded with a call for cooperation: "We urge the Japanese side to work with China to foster an atmosphere conducive to the stable development of bilateral ties."

