Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tamil Nadu: Goods Trains Carrying Diesel Catches Fire Near Tiruvallur, Efforts On, Services Disrupted

2025-07-13 01:09:29
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A goods train carrying diesel caught fire near Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu on Sunday morning, leading to major disruptions in railway operations, officials said.

Visuals from the spot showed a diesel tanker on the freight train engulfed in massive flames, with thick black smoke rising from the blaze. Efforts are on to contain the fire, officials said.

"Due to a fire incident near Tiruvallur, overhead power has been switched off as a safety measure. This has led to changes in train operations. Passengers are advised to check the latest updates before travel," Southern Railway said in a statement.

Further details were awaited.

WATCH: Goods trains carrying diesel catches fire in Tamil Nadu

Several trains delayed, cancelled: Check list of affected trains here

Several trains, including those scheduled to depart from Dr MGR Chennai Central station, were cancelled or affected.

This includes the following trains: Dr MGR Chennai Central - Nagarsol Express, Dr MGR Chennai Central KSR Bengaluru Brindavan Superfast Express, Dr MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Double Decker Express, and Dr MGR Chennai Central Tirupali Saptagiri Express, all scheduled to depart.

Dr MGR Chennai Central, Dr MGR Chennai Central-Coimbatore Shatabdi Express, scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central, Dr MGR Chennai Central Coimbatore Kovai Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central and Dr MGR Chennai Central - Mysuru Vande Bharat Express, the Southern Railways said.

(With inputs from ANI)

