Russians Seize Ukrainian Grain From Farmers In Occupied Territories
“The enemy is confiscating grain from farmers in the TOT. In the temporarily occupied areas of Kherson region, Russians are forcing farmers to sell grain at fixed prices, which are significantly lower than market rates. If they refuse, they are threatened with fines and loss of subsidies,” the message states.
The Center explained that in doing so, the occupiers are not only profiting but also keeping farmers dependent. At the same time, such a system destroys farmers' motivation and leads to reduced yields - Russians suspect that grain is being sold on the black market and are increasing pressure.
“This is yet another example of looting and the destruction of Ukraine's agriculture,” the post emphasizes.
The National Resistance Center also added that it invites everyone willing to join the Resistance Movement or to share information about the enemy and their collaborators via an anonymous chatbot.Read also: Nearly 70% of de- occupied Kherson region demined – regional authorities
As previously reported, in the occupied territories of Ukraine, the invaders are also attempting to build a network of so-called Orthodox bloggers to spread Kremlin propaganda.
