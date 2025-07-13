Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Metro...In Dino Box Office Collection Day 9: Aditya Roy Kapur Movie Holds Well Even After Week

Anurag Basu's new film Metro... In Dino is still running in theaters. The movie has received a positive response from the audience. This is the reason why it has maintained its color at the box office. The film, released in theaters on July 4, has completed 9 days. This film by Pankaj Tripathi tells the story of couples of different age groups living in the metro. It depicts the story of youth couples, middle-aged couples, and senior couples.

Metro...In Dino's total earnings in 9 daysThe spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 film Life in a... The audience has embraced Metro. The movie stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta. This movie earned ₹ 4.65 Cr * (early estimate) on the second Saturday, July 12. This film earned ₹ 33.85 Cr in 9 days.Taran Adarsh reported on the film's progress

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in a statement, talked about the growing interest in this movie. He said that "Metro...In Dino movie has maintained its hold, especially at the box office, now many movies are competing with Metro... Despite this, its seats are looking full. It is performing as expected in the second weekend as well. It can stay in theaters for a long time now. 

