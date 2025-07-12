Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 23: Aamir Khan's Movie Makes A Comeback In Week 4, Earnings Skyrocket 178%
Aamir Khan's emotional powerhouse gained momentum after 22-day theatrical run and did a business of ₹2.5 crore on Day 23, Saturday, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. Bollywood's remake of the 2018 Spanish film“Champions” recorded ₹157.75 crore net total 23-day domestic box office earnings.
The movie, backed by Aamir Khan Productions, registered an overall 40.26% Hindi occupancy, indicating a significant uptick in theatrical footfall.Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Collection
As RS Prasanna directorial movie moves closer to ₹250 crore mark, it minted ₹239.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office. In the overseas market the movie, which premiered in theatres on June 20, collected ₹54 crore gross.
Made on a budget of ₹80 crore, Sitaare Zameen Par is currently the sixth highest grossing Indian movie of the year, according to IMDb.
Amid new releases on July 11, such as Maalik, Superman and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, among others, the movie registered scanty footfall. As per Sacnilk, RS Prasanna directorial movie recorded 14.64% Hindi occupancy on Friday, a day after it made a revenue of ₹1.15 crore net in India.Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Aamir Khan is set to appear as chief guest at the 16th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) next month. The Film Festival spanning 11 days is scheduled to take place from August 14 to 25.Sitaare Zameen Par cast
Genelia Deshmukh plays the female lead in Aamir Khan starrer. Sitaare Zameen Par cast features Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Samvit Desai, Aayush Bhansali, Dolly Ahluwalia, Brijendra Kala, Ankita Sehgal, Gurpal Singh, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Simran Mangeshkar and Ashish Pendse in key roles.
