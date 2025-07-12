Iran Says No Israeli Spy Harmed In Evin Prison Attack

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, July 13 (IANS) Iranian judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir said that no Israeli spy was harmed in the Israeli airstrike on Iran's Evin Prison in late June.

Jahangir made the remarks while responding to speculations that the June 23 attack on the high-security prison was intended to eliminate imprisoned Israeli spies, Xinhua news agency reported.

Jahangir said five inmates were killed in the attack, but stressed that no Israeli spies were harmed. He added that some victims were in prison for financial crimes.

The judiciary's own news website, Mizanonline quoted spokesman Asghar Jahangir as saying only that“small number” of inmates were killed. He added that an“insignificant number of inmates” had also escaped and that authorities would soon bring them back into custody.

The Israeli attack killed over 70 people overall, including visiting family members, prison staff, inmates and residents of nearby buildings.

Jahangir said by attacking the prison, Israel sought to demonstrate that it had no respect for international law and to intimidate the Iranian society and make people stop supporting the country.

On June 13, Israel launched major airstrikes on several areas in Iran, including nuclear and military sites, killing senior commanders, nuclear scientists and many civilians. Iran responded with multiple waves of missile and drone attacks on Israel, causing casualties and damages.

After 12 days of fighting, a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was reached on June 24.