Delhi News: Fire Erupts At Sauna Room Of Radisson Blu Hotel In Dwarka
They added that no casualties have been reported.
"We received a call around 12:17 am that a fire broke out in the Hotel Radisson Blu. When we came here, a fire was observed in the sauna room on the second floor. The fire has been extinguished now. No casualties have been reported...," ADO Ravi Nath told ANI.
On Saturday, a massive fire that broke out in a shop on the first floor of a three-story building in Old Delhi's bustling Sadar Bazar has been brought under control, officials confirmed.
One fire operator sustained serious injuries during the operation and has been shifted to a medical facility, while no other injuries have been reported so far, according to authorities.
Deputy Chief Fire Officer Sanjay Tomar provided details of the incident, stating, "We received a call at 15:49. The fire category was escalated due to the market's density and the presence of numerous shops nearby. The blaze occurred on the first floor of a three-story building. One of our fire operators suffered serious injuries and has been evacuated. There is no information yet about any other injuries."
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
(With inputs from ANI)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment