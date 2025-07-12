'Nobody Interested In Epstein, A Guy Who Never Dies': Donald Trump Defends Pam Bondi, Says, 'Doing Fantastic Job'
Trump said“nobody cares about” Epstein, and that more time or energy must not be wasted on his case, as he tried to unite his base of supporters in a nearly 400-word post on Truth Social.
"What's going on with my "boys" and, in some cases, "gals?" They're all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We're on one Team, MAGA, and I don't like what's happening," Trump said.
In a joint memo released on Monday, the FBI and Justice Department said there was no evidence to support a number of long-held conspiracy theories about Epstein's death in federal custody in 2019 and his alleged clientele.
(This is a developing story)
(With inputs from Reuters)
