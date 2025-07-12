Monster Energy's Loris Vergier Takes Third Place At 2025 UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup In Pal Arinsal, Andorra

MENAFN - PR Newswire) From July 9-12, the 2025 UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup returned to legendary Pal Arinsal, Andorra, for a weekend of competitions. The iconic Andorran bike park has provided the backdrop for world-class competitions on the UCI Downhill World Cup circuit since 2008. At a length of 1.18 miles, the track challenged riders with a mix of technical obstacles and tight turns that guaranteed close finish times.

In the Elite Men Downhill final on Saturday, Monster Energy's Vergier dropped in looking to continue his podium streak after taking second place on the previous weekend in La Thuile, Italy. After emerging from the grueling qualifier round in third place, Vergier was ready to put it all on the line in the final.

Following the incredibly tight time differences in qualifiers, the final race proved extra challenging after precipitation. "The track was great! It got faster with the rain overnight, but it was still very tricky in the woods. A lot of guys either had trouble there or crashed, so it became a crucial part of the race," said Vergier.

Putting down a perfect run and maintaining control, Vergier finished the course in a total of 2:36.534 for third place.

"I really enjoyed today and I'm very happy to be back on the podium two times in a row now," said Vergier, adding: "I made the move last year [to Andorra] to be closer with friends and it's awesome to land on the podium here with all of them around."

The third-place finish on Saturday maintains Vergier's current third-place position in the 2025 UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup season rankings with 926 points total. Asked about his approach for the rest of the season, Vergier said: "Now I get to focus on the second half of the season with some testing for the bike and, of course, some training to try and go faster. The summer break will go by fast!"

Not getting the finish he wanted in Andorra, 29-year-old Amaury Pierron from Brioude, France, was in the process of sticking what could have been a winning run before a crucial mistake: Missing a pole in the lower section of the track resulted in disqualification.

Stoking the crowd in Andorra, 24-year-old French team rider Thibaut Daprela finished the track in 2:37.401. Finishing in ninth place, 20-year-old Jordan Williams from Great Britain completed the course in 2:37.673.

The Elite Women division was overshadowed by 28-year-old Marine Cabirou from France suffering a heavy crash that required hospital treatment. She will be back for the next race and currently holds sixth place in overall season rankings with 649 points.

In Saturday's final Elite Women race, 35-year-old Camille Balanche from Le Locle, Switzerland, lost control and slid off-track on a tight turn, finishing in fourteenth place. Nevertheless, Balanche currently holds fourth place in season standings with 717 points.

The 2025 UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup season is now at its halfway point: Make sure to tune in after the six-week break when racing returns at Les Gets, Haute-Savoie, France, from 28-31 August.

