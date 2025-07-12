Cheapest Neil Young 2025 Concert Tickets On Sale Now With Promo Code CITY5 At Capitalcitytickets All Levels Of Seating Available

MENAFN - GetNews)



Rock and roll legend Neil Young is hitting the road with his Love Earth Tour in 2025, accompanied by The Chrome Hearts, delivering unforgettable performances across North America and Europe.

The Chrome Hearts features Spooner Oldham, Micah Nelson, Corey McCormick, and Anthony LoGerfo.

How to Find Neil Young 2025 Tickets

Tickets are available through various secondary ticket marketplaces.

Ticket prices often rise as the concert date approaches due to demand.

Neil Young 2025 Love Earth Tour Dates

Neil Young's Love Earth Tour kicks off on April 24, 2025, in San Diego, CA, and includes stops in major cities across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, wrapping up in Los Angeles, CA, on September 15, 2025. The tour supports his upcoming album, Talkin' to the Trees, and features The Chrome Hearts as his backing band. Below is the confirmed tour schedule as of July 2025, with additional dates potentially added:

April 24, 2025: San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

April 26, 2025: Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

April 29, 2025: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

May 2, 2025: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

June 18, 2025: Stockholm, Sweden – Cirkus

June 20, 2025: Oslo, Norway – Oslo Spektrum

June 22, 2025: Helsinki, Finland – Hartwall Arena

June 25, 2025: Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

June 26, 2025: Lakefield, ON – The Painted Turtle (Fundraising Event)

June 27, 2025: Bonn, Germany – KUNSTRASEN bonn gronau

July 3, 2025: Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne

July 5, 2025: London, UK – BST Hyde Park (with Yusuf/Cat Stevens and Van Morrison)

July 8, 2025: Paris, France – L'Olympia

July 10, 2025: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

August 20, 2025: Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

August 23, 2025: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

August 26, 2025: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

August 29, 2025: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 1, 2025: Englewood, CO – Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre

September 3, 2025: Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 6, 2025: Chicago, IL – United Center

September 9, 2025: Boston, MA – TD Garden

September 12, 2025: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 15, 2025: Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Top Albums by Neil Young

Neil Young, a Canadian-born singer-songwriter with a career spanning over 50 years, has released over 35 studio albums, blending folk, rock, country, and experimental sounds. His work with Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and Crazy Horse has earned him three Grammy Awards, seven Juno Awards, and inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Below are his top albums that have shaped his legacy and are likely to influence the 2025 tour setlist:

Harvest (1972): Young's commercial peak, featuring the #1 single“Heart of Gold.” This folk-rock masterpiece reached #1 on the Billboard 200 and is in the Grammy Hall of Fame, with hits like“Old Man” and“Alabama.”

After the Gold Rush (1970): A critically acclaimed folk-rock album, also in the Grammy Hall of Fame, with tracks like“Southern Man” and“Only Love Can Break Your Heart.” It peaked at #8 on the Billboard 200.

Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere (1969): Credited with Crazy Horse, this album introduced Young's raw rock sound with hits like“Cinnamon Girl,”“Down by the River,” and“Cowgirl in the Sand.” It reached #34 on the Billboard 200.

Rust Never Sleeps (1979): A critical and commercial success, blending acoustic and electric tracks like“My My, Hey Hey (Out of the Blue)” and“Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black).” It peaked at #8 on the Billboard 200.

Déjà Vu (1970, with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young): A Grammy Hall of Fame album, featuring“Teach Your Children” and“Woodstock.” It hit #1 on the Billboard 200 and remains a folk-rock classic.

Tonight's the Night (1975): A raw, emotionally charged album reflecting the loss of bandmate Danny Whitten, with tracks like“Tonight's the Night” and“Tired Eyes.” It peaked at #25 on the Billboard 200.

Talkin' to the Trees (2025, upcoming): Young's latest album, produced with Lou Adler and John Hanlon, featuring singles like“Big Change” and“Let's Roll Again.” It's expected to be a focal point of the 2025 tour

Fans can expect a setlist drawing heavily from Harvest, Ragged Glory, and Talkin' to the Trees, with classics like“Heart of Gold,”“Rockin' in the Free World,” and“Harvest Moon,” alongside new tracks. Recent performances have included extended jams like“Love and Only Love” and rare tracks like“Alabama.

Why You Can't Miss Neil Young's 2025 Love Earth Tour

Neil Young, dubbed the“Godfather of Grunge,” delivers high-energy performances that blend folk-rock anthems with searing guitar solos, backed by The Chrome Hearts' fresh energy. A 2024 Farm Aid review praised his set with Micah Nelson and Spooner Oldham for revitalizing classics like“Powderfinger” and“Homegrown.” The 2025 tour promises a“summer of democracy,” with Young's outspoken environmental and social activism woven into songs like“Big Change.”

From intimate venues like The Painted Turtle to iconic stages like Red Rocks and BST Hyde Park, each show offers a unique vibe. Young's raw vocals, distinctive guitar work (ranked #34 on Rolling Stone's“250 Greatest Guitarists”), and improvisational jams create a dynamic experience. With a career spanning Buffalo Springfield, CSNY, and solo work, Young's shows appeal to multiple generations, from boomers to Gen Z fans inspired by his influence on grunge and Americana.

Tips for an Unforgettable Concert Experience

Ticket prices increase closer to the show date.

Midweek shows may offer lower prices due to reduced demand.

Check Venue Perks: Outdoor venues like Red Rocks allow picnics, while theaters like L'Olympia offer superior acoustics.

Prepare for the Setlist: Stream Young's catalog on Spotify or check recent setlists on Bandsintown to get ready for singalongs.

Resale tickets can exceed $1,500 for premium seats on some platforms.

