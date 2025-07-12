Regent Attends Olympic Day Celebration In Jerash

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 12 (Petra) – President of the Jordan Olympic Committee His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein and the King's Regent attended the Olympic Day celebration in Jerash on Saturday.Olympic Day is an international event dedicated to promoting sports and physical activity. Held annually, it commemorates the founding of the International Olympic Committee in 1894, marking the launch of the modern Olympic Games.The festivities commenced on Colonnaded Street in the ancient city of Jerash, where the Olympic flame was lit by Jordanian taekwondo athletes Zaid Mustafa and Juliana Sadig.The ceremony reflected the Olympic spirit and highlighted the vital role of sports in fostering unity and healthy lifestyles.The event featured demonstrations of various sports, with participation from prominent Jordanian athletes.In conjunction with Olympic Day, the International Olympic Committee launched the "Yalla Netharik" initiative the Arabic adaptation of the "Let's Move" campaign aimed at encouraging individuals to engage in regular physical activity.The initiative emphasises the positive effects of sports on both physical and mental health and promots sport as a means of building cohesive and vibrant communities.