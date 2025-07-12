J & K Witnessing New Dawn Of Women Empowerment: LG

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that empowering women is central to overcoming the challenges of terrorism, drug addiction, and other social evils in Jammu and Kashmir. He was speaking at the valedictory function of a women's vocational training course held at the Army Goodwill School in Balapur, Shopian.

Addressing the gathering, Sinha emphasised the growing role of women in the region's social and economic landscape, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for transforming women's empowerment into a mass movement in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The social and economic upliftment of women has been our top priority. I strongly believe that women-led development will lead us to overcoming challenges like terrorism, drug addiction, and to build a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir,” the LG said.

He felicitated the women who completed vocational and life skills training at the Balapur centre and five other Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Enhancement Centres located in Pulwama, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag, and Pampore.

Highlighting the success of the initiative, Sinha said that over 1,400 women, including 125 from the latest batch, have received vocational training through the project jointly run by Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Vikas evam Sewa Sansthan, Project Toha Social, and the Indian Army.

Read Also Homegrown Weapons High in Demand Post Op Sindoor: LG Sinha J&K Plans Two-Phase Ropeway for Amarnath Shrine: LG

“'Nari Shakti' has brought a tremendous change to the rural economy. Our multipronged approach and women-centric initiatives have provided women with skills and financial support, ensuring they are not just beneficiaries but equal partners in Jammu and Kashmir's growth journey,” he noted.

The Lieutenant Governor called for regular follow-ups with women trainees after course completion, to help them scale up their ventures. He also stressed the need to close the gender gap in entrepreneurship, particularly in rural areas, and encouraged greater recognition of women's leadership across sectors.

Sinha lauded the Indian Army's role in facilitating community-based development alongside maintaining national security. He also paid tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, describing him as a pioneer of women's rights and a guiding force for equality and social justice.

“The Indian Army is not only safeguarding our unity and integrity but also actively working to transform society through such inclusive initiatives,” he added.