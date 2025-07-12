'We'll Revoke Visas': US Embassy Issues Warning To Indian Travellers

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: The United States Embassy in India has issued a fresh advisory underscoring the ongoing scrutiny of visa holders, even after the visa has been granted. In a l atest social media post on platform X (formerly Twitter), the Embassy warned that non-compliance with U.S. immigration laws could result in visa revocation and potential deportation.

“US visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued,” the Embassy stated.“We continuously check visa holders to ensure they follow all US laws and immigration rules – and we will revoke their visas and deport them if they don't.”

This announcement is part of a broader push by the U.S. government to strengthen immigration enforcement and national security protocols. The advisory serves as a stern reminder that entry into the U.S. is not unconditional, and visa holders must maintain compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements throughout their stay.

New Screening Requirements for F, M, and J Visa Applicants

In a significant policy shift last month, the U.S. introduced more rigorous screening procedures specifically targeting non-immigrant visa categories, particularly students (F), vocational students (M), and exchange visitors (J). One of the key new requirements mandates that all applicants must set their personal social media profiles to“public” to enable vetting by consular officials.

“Every visa adjudication is a national security decision,” the Embassy posted.“Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J non-immigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their personal social media accounts to 'public' to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States.”

This requirement complements an earlier rule that mandates applicants to disclose all social media usernames and handles used in the last five years as part of the DS-160 visa application form - a standard document for most U.S. non-immigrant visas.

Failure to Comply Could Lead to Visa Denial and Ineligibility

The Embassy reiterated that providing incomplete or misleading information, particularly concerning social media history, may have serious consequences.

“Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used in the last five years on the DS-160 visa application form,” the post emphasized.“Omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas.”

The advisory reflects heightened vigilance by U.S. authorities to identify individuals who may pose a security threat or have violated immigration laws, even after arrival in the country.

Part of Broader Crackdown on Immigration Violations

The latest measures align with the U.S. government's intensified focus on curbing illegal immigration and strengthening its vetting processes in light of evolving global security challenges. Officials have made it clear that visa issuance is a privilege contingent upon continued lawful behavior.

Visa holders and prospective applicants are now being urged to review their online activity and ensure complete transparency in their visa applications. Legal experts caution that discrepancies, omissions, or privacy settings that impede background checks may adversely affect applicants' chances.

What Applicants Should Know



Continuous Monitoring : Visa holders are subject to ongoing background checks during their stay in the U.S.

Social Media Transparency : F, M, and J visa applicants must make all social media profiles public.

Mandatory Disclosure : All social media handles used in the past five years must be listed on visa applications. Strict Consequences : False or incomplete disclosures can result in visa denial, revocation, or ineligibility for future applications.

The advisory serves as a wake-up call to Indian nationals and others seeking to travel to the U.S. on student, exchange, or other non-immigrant visas. With digital footprints now playing a central role in immigration vetting, transparency and adherence to U.S. laws have never been more critical.